New Delhi: China on Thursday reported 70 new deaths from coronavirus, which takes the death toll to an alarming 560. In its daily update, the health commission in Hubei also confirmed another 2,987 new cases. This puts the national total at more than 27,300, based on numbers previously issued by the central government.

Global concerns have also arisen about the virus, with cases confirmed in more than 20 countries. The epidemic is believed to have emerged in December from a market that sold wild game in Hubei’s capital Wuhan.

In India, the Drug Controller General has approved the “restricted use” of a combination of drugs used widely for controlling HIV infection in public health emergency for treating those affected by a novel coronavirus (nCoV), official sources said on Wednesday. “We did our own docking studies and found that this could be a potentially useful drug against nCoV,” an ICMR official said.

This combination along with other drugs has been used in clinical trials in China, where the coronavirus first emerged, and Thailand for treating nCoV-affected patients.

So far, India has reported three confirmed cases — all from Kerala. Around 2,000 people in Kerala are under observation. The Delhi government has issued a fresh advisory to ward off any infection, including avoiding frozen meat, covering nose and mouth while coughing etc.

A 24×7 control room has been established at DGHS (HQ), and people may contact it on the following number for any query relating to the nCoV —011-22307145, 22300012, 22300036.