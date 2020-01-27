New Delhi: The death toll from the deadly coronavirus outbreak in china rose sharply to 80 after the hard-hit epicentre province of Hubei suffered 24 new fatalities on Monday. The number of people infected with the SARS-like virus has reached 2,744, prompting authorities to expand travel lockdown to combat the widespread.

Meanwhile, United States health agency has reported about a fifth case of coronavirus in the country. In an attempt to prevent further infections, Washington, Tokyo and Moscow are chalking out plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan– the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

#Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 80 and the number of infected across the country reaches 2,300 according to the government: AFP news agency. — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Besides, India is also examining ‘all options’ with China to provide relief to over 250 stuck Indians, mostly students. Yesterday, New Delhi opened a third hotline in view of ‘large number’ of phone calls from the Indians who are mostly students, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

“In view of the large number of calls received in the two hotline numbers set up by @EOIBeijing in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus infection, @EOIBeijing has decided to open a third hotline number +8618610952903,” the Embassy tweeted.

The other two hotline numbers are 8618612083629 and 8618612083617, the Embassy said.

“Over the last two days our hotlines have fielded nearly 600 calls to respond to concerns regarding this difficult situation. GoI and @EOIBeijing are also examining all options, including through consultations with the Chinese authorities, to provide relief to our affected citizens,” another tweet by the Embassy read.

The Indian Embassy, in a rare move, also cancelled the Republic Day ceremony, owing to the rising concern of the virus which has spread to all provinces except Tibet.