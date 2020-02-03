New Delhi: The death toll from the deadly coronavirus outbreak rose to 361 in China’s Hubei province with 56 fresh deaths reported on Monday. The Hubei health authority has also confirmed an additional 2,103 cases in the province, bringing the total number of infected cases to over 17,000.

Besides, 9618 people have been undergoing treatment in hospital. Of the total 9618, 478 are said to be critical condition.

Meanwhile, stocks in mainland China plummeted more than 7% today as traders returned to the market following an extended holiday amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Shanghai composite fell 7.3% while the Shenzhen component dropped 7.48%. The Shenzhen composite also declined 7.749%. Indices declined almost 9% in early trade.

On the other hand, in a bid to help the city fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) air force has dispatched eight large transport aircraft to Wuhan, with 795 military medical staff and 58 tonnes of supplies on board to help the city.

Notably, it is the largest number of large transport aircraft dispatched by the PLA air force in non-combat military operations after its disaster relief efforts in the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake in Sichuan province and the 2010 Yushu earthquake in Qinghai.

The novel coronavirus, which has spread to 23 countries was first detected in Wuhan in late December. Last week, the WHO had declared novel cornonavirus outbreak a global health emergency. WHO leaders had also urged countries not to restrict travel or trade to China.