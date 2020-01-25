Hong Kong: The deadly virus, which goes by the name coronavirus, has claimed 41 people in China. The number of people infected with the virus has gone up to 1, 300, a report said on Saturday. The death toll from the disease was 25 on Friday.

All the new deaths have been reported from Wuhan, the place where the first cases of the people infected with the virus were reported.

A report by news agency AFP also said that the disease has spread to 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. Meanwhile, authorities in China are taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.

A host of measures that have been announced to prevent the spread of the virus, include the cancellation of Lunar New Year celebrations.

This new virus has become a cause of global concern due to its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which claimed the lives of hundreds of people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.

Overseas, one case has been confirmed in Japan, three in Thailand, and one in Korea. The first case of the virus has also been reported in the US with official confirmation that a person arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

Further, in India, strict guidelines have been issued to all international airports in major cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus.