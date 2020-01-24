New Delhi: The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in China has gone up to 25, with the number of confirmed cases also leaping to 830, the Chinese government stated on Friday. Out of the total 830 confirmed cases, 177 were said to be in serious condition.

The National Health Commission has also asserted that authorities were examining 1,072 suspected cases of the virus that first emerged in central city of Wuhan.

Meanwhile, China has quarantined nearly 20 million people across Wuhan and some nearby cities as a precautionary measure. The country has also announced measures to curb its spread nationwide as hundreds of millions of people began travelling across the country this week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

What is Coronavirus? What are its symptoms?

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.

Overseas, one case has been confirmed in Japan, three in Thailand, and one in Korea. The first case of the virus has also been reported in US with official confirmation that a person arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

One nurse from Kerala Tests Positive

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan yesterday informed that one nurse from Kerala has been also tested positive with the virus.

In a tweet, the Union Minister informed that over 100 Indian nurses, mostly from Kerala, are working at Al-Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia and have been tested, but only one nurse was found infected by the coronavirus. He further informed that the affected nurse is undergoing treatment at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs and urged to help Kerala nurses who are working in Saudi Arabia. In the letter, the Kerala Chief Minister had requested the Ministry of External Affairs to communicate with Saudi Arabia in this regard.

Indian Embassy Sets Up Hotlines

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has set up hotlines for those who wish to get in touch with the it (embassy) in connection with Coronavirus epidemic in China. The two hotlines set up in Beijing are — +8618612083629 and +8618612083617.

“The Embassy of India has been receiving queries from Indians in Hubei province as well as their relatives in India in connection with the evolving situation of coronavirus infection in China,” the embassy press release said.

The embassy is in touch with relevant Chinese authorities in Beijing and Wuhan as well as Indians in Hubei Province, especially in Wuhan, it said.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in China, including the advisories issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” the embassy said.

According to the embassy, Chinese authorities have assured all assistance to residents of Wuhan, including food supply.