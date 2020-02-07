New Delhi: As China continues to reel under coronavirus outbreak which has claimed lives of more than 600 people and infected around 30,000 people in Beijing, president Xi Jinping on Friday dialed his United States counterpart and emphasised that ‘they have spared no effort in fighting the epidemic’.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi assured Trump that China was ‘fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic’ and ‘the long-term trend of China’s economic development for the better will not change’.

Xi’s comments come hours after the death of a whistleblower doctor who was punished for sharing information about the virus prompted an immense outpouring of public grief and anger over how Chinese authorities have handled the crisis.