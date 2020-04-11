New Delhi: In a worrying development, the United States, in the last 24 hours, recorded over 2,000 deaths due to novel coronavirus, thus becoming the first country to register these many casualties in a single day due to the virus. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: When to Lift Lockdown? India May Decide Today, Italy Extends Until May 3, 'Biggest Decision', Says Trump

2,108 people across the US lost their lives due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, news agency AFP quoted John Hopkins University as saying. The country's current COVID-19 tally stands at over five lakh, including 18,752 casualties.

In recent days, the US has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, surpassing both China-where the infection arose-as well as Italy, which, with nearly 1.5 lakh positive cases, including 18,849 fatalities, has the largest death toll in the world.

President Donald Trump, who has been criticised by many over his handling of the crisis, tweeted: “The invisible enemy will soon be in full retreat.”

The Invisible Enemy will soon be in full retreat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

The ‘invisible enemy’ was used in reference to coronavirus, to treat which, no vaccine or medicine has been discovered or developed thus far. The US, has, however, requested India to send anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which has been suggested by many, including Trump himself, as a possible treatment for the infection.

Worldwide, the current COVID-19 tally stands at nearly 1.7 lakh, including over a lakh deaths.