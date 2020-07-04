New Delhi: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he feels ‘strong and energetic’, and will continue to carry on duties from his home. Also Read - Pakistan: 19 Sikh Pilgrims Dead, 60 Injured in Bus-train Collision Near Lahore

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader tweeted, "This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home".

“Please keep me in your prayers”, he added. Also Read - Younis Khan Once Held A Knife To My Throat, Reveals Former Pakistan Batting Coach Grant Flower

Notably, in the days leading up to testing positive for the infection, Qureshi has had contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament and a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. In recent days, he has also held several high-profile meetings, including one with US special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad.

Before Qureshi, other high-profile Pakistani politicians to have tested positive for coronavirus include Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Asad Qaiser.

The country has thus far reported a total of 2,23,779 cases of COVID-19, including 1,13,623 discharges and 4,592 deaths. Sindh and Punjab are the two-worst affected states with over 90,000 and 78,000 cases respectively.