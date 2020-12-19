London: The new strain of Coronavirus infection that has surfaced in the United Kingdom could spread faster, news agency AFP quoted England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty as saying. Whitty also pointed out that this strain may need a greater vigilance to reduce transmission. The World Health Organisation has also been informed of the findings. Also Read - US President-elect Joe Biden & Wife Jill to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine on Monday

Notably, this news comes at a time when Britain has seen a rise in its Coronavirus caseload. The country has also reported an increase in hospital admissions this month. If reports are to be believed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may announce new travel restrictions for London and southeast England ahead of Christmas. Also Read - Worst Over: India May Not See Second Peak of COVID-19, Small Peaks Likely in Future, Say Experts

“As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East (an expert body advising the government) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly,” AFP quoted Whitty as saying. Also Read - Good News: India at Cusp of Authorizing First Set of Coronavirus Vaccines, Announces Harsh Vardhan

“We have alerted the World Health Organization. There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this,” he added.

Meanwhile, another 28,507 people in Britain tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,977,167, according to official figures released on Friday. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 489 to 66,541, the data showed.

Britain’s coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has risen to 1.1 to 1.2, up from between 0.9 and 1.0 last week, according to the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) on Friday.