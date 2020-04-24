New Delhi: The United States on Thursday registered a record-breaking 3,176 deaths due to coronavirus, taking its death toll due to the contagious infection close to 50,000, a tally maintained by the Baltimore-based John Hopkins University stated. Also Read - India Studying President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration And Its Impact on Indians: Report

This is, notably, the worst single-day COVID-19 death toll anywhere in the world, surpassing 2,806 deaths on April 15 and 2,792 on April 21.

On Wednesday, the US had registered 1,738 deaths due to coronavirus.

With a tally nearing nine lakh, the US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, far ahead of Spain, which is second with over two lakh cases, including over 22,000 deaths, the third-highest in the world.

The death toll in the US is the highest as well, followed by Italy, which has registered over 25,000 deaths, in a tally of 1.9 lakh COVID-19 positive cases, the third-highest in the world.

France, with 1.2 lakh cases, including nearly 22,000 fatalities, has the fourth-highest number of cases, as well as death toll.

Earlier this week, in a bid to stop the fast-spreading pandemic, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order prohibiting immigration into the US for 60 days.

The order, as he put it, is a move to protect ‘our American workers.’ It will apply on those seeking to legally enter the US for employment purposes but not on those who are already living there.