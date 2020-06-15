New Delhi: In a bid to contain the fresh outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19, Chinese authorities on Monday announced they it will lock ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing. Addressing a presser, city official Li Junjie said that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, following which the market and nearby schools would be closed. Besides, people living in ten communities around it are also placed under lockdown. Also Read - Containment Zones in Delhi: National Capital Has 242 Hotspots | Full List of Containment, De-contained And Active Containment Here

Earlier on Sunday, eight fresh cases were reported in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 54, all linked to a wholesale market supplying vegetables and meat to 90 per cent of the city.

Significantly, the Beijing Centre for Diseases Prevention and Control (Beijing CDC) has said the genome sequencing of the strain of the coronavirus which caused the new COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital at the Xinfadi wholesale food market shows it originated from the imported cases from Europe.

With the new cases, the total number of cases in China has gone up to 74 since Saturday, the highest in the country after the virus was brought under control in the first COVID-19 epicentre in April, this year. The number of cases included 57 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and nine asymptomatic cases, the officials of the China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said.

(With inputs from agencies)