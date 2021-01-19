New Delhi: Months after the country claimed to have developed world’s first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, reports on Tuesday suggested that the immunological efficacy of the Russia-developed coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona is 100 per cent. The report was carried by Sputnik News which quoted the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being as saying. Also Read - 'Not the Time': Biden Administration Drops Order as Trump Lifts Travel Ban With Europe, Brazil

As per updates, the EpiVacCorona is a coronavirus vaccine which has been developed by Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Russia.

The mass trials of EpiVacCorona has started in Russia in November and the peptide-based vaccine is the second to be licensed for use in Russia.

Russia earlier had said that Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to interim results.

The development comes at a time when the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Serum Institute of India’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ for emergency use, paving way for their roll-out and administration to millions.

On the other side, Sputnik V vaccine makers have said that they are working with AstraZeneca (AZ) to take the efficacy of AZ vaccine to over 90 per cent.

In a tweet, Sputnik V said: “As Indian regulator recommends for approval full-dose regimen of AstraZeneca’s vaccine with efficacy of 62.1 per cent based on phase 3 clinical data. Sputnik V is working on clinical trials with AZ to increase the efficacy of AZ vaccine to over 90 per cent”.

AstraZeneca is currently working with the Russians on the combination of their vaccine’s vector with that from Sputnik V (showing 91.4 per cent efficacy as per Phase 3 final control point recorded last month), precisely to see if that could help boost its vaccine’s efficacy to over 90 per cent as well.

While both vaccines use adenoviral vector technology, the AstraZeneca vaccine is based on a chimpanzee adenovirus (which is not the most popular technology among the vaccinated as recently conducted polls indicated that, given a choice, consumers prefer other technologies), the Sputnik V vaccine is based on a human adenovirus.