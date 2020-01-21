Hong Kong: New virus, called coronavirus, has claimed at least six lives and left over 300 people in China, reports on Tuesday said.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, a Chinese city. Since then, a host of measures has been announced to prevent the spread of the virus, including the cancellation of Lunar New Year celebrations.

Further, officials in China have also confirmed that the infection from the virus can spread between humans.

This has become a cause of concern in India as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has mandated the health screening of passengers coming from China at Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai airports.

Meanwhile, additional health officers have been deployed at the Delhi airport for conducting the screening.

Earlier, the government has also issued a travel advisory asking citizens to follow certain precautionary measures while visiting China in the wake of the outbreak of the infection which is causing respiratory problems.

The advisory issued by the Union health ministry stated that even though the mode of transmission of the novel coronavirus is unclear as of now, those visiting China are advised to avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered, and refrain consuming “raw or undercooked meat”.