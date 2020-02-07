New Delhi: The death toll from the deadly coronavirus has mounted to 630, AFP reported on Friday. Over 28,000 people are known to be suffering from the novel virus, a report said.

Meanwhile, a Chinese doctor, who first warned the medical staff of coronavirus, died of the epidemic on Thursday.

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang was one of the eight whistle-blowers who had first warned other health officials of the coronavirus outbreak. The 34-year-old doctor had first reported about the virus in December last year when it broke out in Wuhan.

Global concerns have also arisen about the virus, with cases confirmed in more than 20 countries. The epidemic is believed to have emerged in December from a market that sold wild game in Hubei’s capital Wuhan.

In India, the Drug Controller General has approved the “restricted use” of a combination of drugs used widely for controlling HIV infection in public health emergency for treating those affected by a novel coronavirus (nCoV), official sources said on Wednesday. “We did our own docking studies and found that this could be a potentially useful drug against nCoV,” an ICMR official said.

So far, India has reported three confirmed cases — all from Kerala. Around 2,000 people in Kerala are under observation. The Delhi government has issued a fresh advisory to ward off any infection, including avoiding frozen meat, covering nose and mouth while coughing etc.