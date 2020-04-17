New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has suggested a ‘three-phase plan’ with an aim to restore normal activities in places which have strong testing capacity and have reported a fall in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Associated Press (AP) has reported. Also Read - Coronavirus US: Amid Heaviest Toll in a Day, Trump Says US Passed The Peak of Pandemic; Lockdown to be Relaxed Soon

Notably, Trump recommended the plan to Governors of all the states in a conference call with them on Thursday evening. This ‘phased and deliberate’ approach, he later said at his daily coronavirus task force briefing, would be a ‘gradual process.’ Also Read - Donald Trump's Signature to Appear on COVID-19 Relief Cheques

According to AP, this three-phase approach would see a gradual opening of businesses and schools in places with strong testing and declining coronavirus cases. Also Read - Now's Not the Time for Trump to Cut Funds For WHO As We Fight Covid-19, Says UN Chief

Phase 1: This would see a strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings of more than ten people are to be avoided and non-essential travel discouraged.

Phase 2: People are to maximise social distancing and gatherings of up to 50 people, but not more than that, would be allowed. Travel could also resume.

Phase 3: This third and final phase envisions a return to normalcy for all Americans, with focus being on identification and isolation of any new infections.

Further, the guidelines also recommend that states pass checkpoints that look at new cases, testing and surveillance data over the prior 14 days before advancing from one phase to another.

“You’re going to call your own shots. We’re going to be standing alongside of you,” Trump was quoted as saying in the conference call, in which the Governors made it clear to him that any return to normalcy would be a far longer process than initially envisioned.

Notably, the conference call took place after Trump, at his Wednesday briefing, said that the guidelines for reopening the economy would be announced at Thursday’s briefing. It was at this briefing on Wednesday, that Trump had also remarked that the US had ‘passed the peak of the pandemic.‘

With well over six lakh cases, including more than 34,000 deaths, the US has the highest COVID-19 tally, as well as the highest death toll in the world.