New Delhi: Even as nearly 2,333 people died of coronavirus on Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump asserted that it has flattened the curve of the viral infection and is ready for the next stage – a "very safe phased and gradual reopening" of the country.

"Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle. A very safe, phased and gradual reopening of our country," Trump said in his remarks at Honeywell International in Phoenix.

As many as 71,000 Americans had died due to the deadly virus and over 12 lakh had tested positive. Despite the rising death toll, the US recorded a sharp decline in the number of new cases and deaths in the country in the last one week, prompting Trump to believe that the country has been able to flatten the curve.

“I have been talking about that for a long time. Oftentimes, you would see a plant like this at a different country doing the work you can be doing, and you will do it better,” the president said.

This pandemic, he said, has underscored the vital importance of reassuring US supply chains and constructing a powerful domestic manufacturing base.

Referring to his visit to the Honeywell factory that is producing masks, Trump said that there were no bad one nad that they are producing high-quality N95 respirators.

The United States, he said, is now helping various countries, including providing them with essential medical supplies like ventilators.

“We have more ventilators now than anybody in the world and we are helping France, as you know. We are helping France, Italy, Spain, Nigeria. We are giving I think 250 to Nigeria. We have many countries that we are helping,” he said.