New Delhi: With more than 6,32,000 people infected with COVID-19, US President Donald Trump said that the United States has “passed the peak” of the coronavirus outbreak. The guidelines for reopening the economy will be announced on Thursday’s press briefing, the President said. Also Read - USCIRF 'Misguided', No Religious Segregation of COVID-19 Patients at Gujarat Hospital: MEA

“It is clear that our aggressive strategy is working,” he told a news conference. “The battle continues but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases.” “These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country,” Trump added. Also Read - COVID-19: Only 17 New Cases From Delhi, 1 From Kerala. Is the Curve Flattening?

Trump said his administration is using every available authority to accelerate the development, study and develop therapies and treatments. “Ultimately, what we want to come up with is a safe vaccine, but frankly, the therapies to me are the most important because it takes care of people right now,” he said. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases Now Over 20 Lakh Worldwide, Spain Reports Biggest Jump

“The vaccines have to be tested because it takes a longer period of time, but we have some great potential therapies already, and we will see how they are working. We will be able to report on that over the next week or two,” he said, adding that at least 35 clinical trials of promising therapies are now underway.

New York, meanwhile, has made wearing maks in public mandatory.

(With Agency Inputs)