New Delhi: Giving a piece of good news, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on Tuesday issued a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and said it does not have any such safety concerns. Notably, the statement about the vaccine has been issued ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.

The US FDA said there were no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization) and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 per cent.

The development comes after the US earlier this last weekgave its final nod for the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for its use in the country worst-hit by the pandemic.

The US FDA on Friday issued the emergency use authorisation (EAU) to the vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to combat the disease that has killed over 294,000 people in the country.

Pfizer and Moderna have announced their vaccine is approximately 95 per cent effective, far exceeding expectations.