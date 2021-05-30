New Delhi: A study conducted by France’s Pasteur Institute has found out that the Pfizer vaccine is slightly less effective but it offers protection against the highly contagious strain of Coronavirus first detected in India. “Despite slightly diminished efficacy, the Pfizer vaccine probably protects” against the variant found in India, according to laboratory test results,” news agency AFP quoted Olivier Schwartz, the institute’s director and co-author of the study that was published on the BioRxiv website ahead of peer review, as saying. Also Read - Good News: European Drug Body Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine For 12-15 Years Old

The study was conducted on 28 healthcare workers in Orleans. Sixteen of them were given two doses of Pfizer vaccine while another 12 had received one dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. The study found that “people who had received two doses of Pfizer saw a three-fold reduction in their antibodies against the variant–B.1.617”, reported AFP.

“The situation was different with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which induced particularly low levels of antibodies neutralising the B.1.617 variant,” the study said.

Moreover, patients who had suffered Covid-19 in the past year and were also vaccinated against the virus with two doses of Pfizer had enough antibodies to stay protected against the B.1.617 variant highly dominant in India. But, antibodies were three to six times less than against the UK variant, Schwartz told the news agency.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant, first detected in India, is now prevalent in 53 countries. WHO had declared B.1.617 as a variant of concern, noting it has increased transmissibility and disease severity.