New Delhi: The United Kingdom and Bahrain recently gave clearance to emergency use of Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine, which has shown 95 per cent efficacy in the protection against the deadly virus. However, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has cast doubts if the vaccine will help stop the transmission of the infection. Also Read - Didn't Ignore Protocol, Was Admitted to Hospital Immediately After Testing COVID Positive: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

During an interview with NBC’s Lestor Holt, the company’s CEO was asked if a vaccinated individual can still transmit the virus on to others. To which, he replied, “I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know.” Also Read - Indians Keen On Going To UK In Anticipation Of Getting Vaccinated, Travel Agents Gets Swamped With Calls

A report on the subject also pointed out that researchers (ones not associated with the vaccine’s development) have raised a concern that the company has not assessed in its trials how the vaccine plays a role in the transmission of the disease. Also Read - India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 96.44 Lakh With Over 36,000 New Cases; Recoveries Rise to 94%

The UK had earlier become the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, with the UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granting a temporary authorisation for its emergency use. The British regulator had said the jab, which claims to offer up to 95 per cent protection against Covid-19, is safe for roll-out.

Following that, Bahrain also announced that it had granted an EUA for the two-dose vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The pharma company has already applied to the US FDA seeking EUA for the vaccine.