Coronavirus vaccine news: First generation of Coronavirus vaccine is "likely to be imperfect" and may not work for everyone, Reuters quoted UK Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham as saying. Brigham then warned against any complacency and over-optimism at the prospect of having a COVID-19 vaccine soon.

“However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism”, Bingham wrote for The Lancet medical journal. Also Read - Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 4,853 Fresh Covid Cases; Death Toll Climbs To 6,356

“The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long,” she added. Also Read - Covid-19 Cases Increased in 5 States During Festive Season; Recovery Rate Above 90%: Govt

Meanwhile, researchers in the UK have found that antibodies against Covid-19 declined rapidly in the hundreds of thousands of people across England. According to CNN, the research team from Imperial College London, who sent out home finger-prick tests to more than 365,000 randomly selected people in England, found more than a 26 per cent decline in Covid-19 antibodies over just three months.

“We observe a significant decline in the proportion of the population with detectable antibodies over three rounds of national surveillance, using a self-administered lateral flow test, 12, 18 and 24 weeks after the first peak of infections in England,” the study authors were quoted as saying to CNN.

The results also confirm earlier studies that showed that people who did not have symptoms of Covid-19 are likely to lose detectable antibodies sooner rather than those who had more severe infections.