New Delhi:US President Donald Trump has exuded confidence that a much-awaited vaccine against the deadly COVID-19 could be ready by October this year.

"This could've taken two or three years, and instead it's going to be — going to be done in a very short period of time," Trump said at a news conference, adding that they "could even have it during the month of October."

He claimed that the vaccine will be very safe and very effective and it'll be delivered very soon. "Now, you could — you could have a very big surprise coming up", he added, as his political rival Joe Biden sought more transparency on the issue.

Trump’s comments came days after Democratic party’s vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that she would not trust President Trump on a COVID-19 vaccine unless there is a credible source of information that talks about its efficacy and reliability.

“I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about, Indian-American Harris, 55, a Senator from California told CNN. The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, wherein Democratic party’s presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden along with Harris are challenging Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from the Republican Party.