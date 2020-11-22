Washington: Days after US-based biotechnology Moderna’s vaccine showed 94.5 per cent efficacy in fight against COVID-19 infection, the Company’s Chief Executive said that they will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered. Also Read - Haryana Police Busts Fake Pathology Lab, Two Held For Forging COVID-19 Test Reports In Gurugram

“Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50,” Reuters quoted Chief Executive Stephane Bancel as saying. Also Read - Cap on Wedding Guests, Night Curfews And Section 144 : List of Cities That Have Imposed Restrictions Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Speaking on the likely deal with the European Commission for the supply of millions of doses for a price below $25 per dose, the CEO said, “Nothing is signed yet, but we’re close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks.” Also Read - Elderly Covid-19 Patient Plays Violin in ICU to Thank Hospital Staff | Watch Viral Video

Based on these interim safety and efficacy data, Moderna intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the coming weeks and anticipates having the EUA informed by the final safety and efficacy data.

Moderna also plans to submit applications for authorisations to global regulatory agencies.

By the end of 2020, the company expects to have approximately 20 million doses of mRNA-1273 ready to ship in the US. The Company remains on track to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.