New Delhi: Oxford Coronavirus's vaccine may be rolled out in six months' time or even less, a report said on Saturday. If reports in the UK media are to be believed, there is hope that a vaccine against coronavirus may be given a clearance by health regulators in December.

The vaccine candidate under trial by University of Oxford scientists in collaboration with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is the furthest in the process of trials. According to a report in The Times which quoted UK government sources involved in the making and distribution of vaccines as saying that a full vaccine roll-out programme for adults could take six months or less after approval.

"We are looking at closer to six months and it is likely to be far shorter than that," a government source said.

Under a protocol developed by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, any approved vaccine will then be given to all over 65s, followed by younger adults at higher risk, which could include those from ethnic minorities as well as those with serious health issues based on their higher risk from the deadly virus. People over 50 will be next in line, with younger adults at the back of the queue.

The UK government has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine once it is ready for roll-out and the doses are being manufactured before it has been shown to be successful in order to save time once it clears all the regulatory stages.

According to the newspaper report, scientists on the trial are hopeful that they will get results before the end of this year, and that they will at the very least show that it prevents 50 per cent of infections, the threshold for success. If it is approved by the regulators, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is said to be in a position to begin mass vaccination almost immediately.

The news also assumes significance for India as Pune-based Serum Institute is the manufacturing partner of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate named Covishield, developed jointly by the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute’s and AstraZeneca. The Pune-based firm is looking after the trials at 17 trial sites across India.

(With agency inputs)