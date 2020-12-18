New Delhi: An influential Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel, after an eight-hour debate, has overwhelmingly backed Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use approval (EUA), providing another ray of hope to the US that has lost 310,095 lives due to COVID-19. FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 20-0 in favour of getting Moderna’s shots into the arms of American 18 years and older, with one expert abstaining. The development comes nearly a week after the same panel endorsed Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine in a 19-4 vote. Also Read - Parliamentary Committee On Home Affairs to Hold Meet Over COVID-19 Situation | Here's What to Expect

If Moderna's vaccine is approved by the FDA, it will become the second shot to be greenlighted in America. Moderna's vaccine is based on the same technology as Pfizer's – mRNA. The actual virus is not embedded inside these vaccines and people who get the shots can't catch the virus from it. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the body's immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the Covid-19 virus and helps mount an organic defence when the attack comes. Also Read - Why Are Indians Hesitant to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

