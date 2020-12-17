Coronavirus Vaccine Update: There is not enough data to know when children will be able to get COVID-19 vaccination as most of the clinical trial results so far have focused on people above the age of 50 and those who fall in the vulnerable categories. Experts say the process may extend well into next year to get full data on different age groups. Also Read - French President Emmanuel Macron Tests COVID Positive, Goes Into Self Isolation For 7 Days

In case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorised in the UK and the US this month, the developers strictly marked it for age 16 and older. Clinical trials began in October in children as young as 12 but to get final results, it is expected to take several more months. The Food and Drug Administration will then decide if there is enough data to prove its safety and allow emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in this age group.

Depending on the results, the younger generation may be enrolled for vaccine study.

Moderna, which is expected to get the second green light for COVID-19 vaccine in the US, has begun enrolling volunteers aged between 12 to 17 years and will track the group for a year. As a result, testing in children under 12 cannot be expected to start before next year and it certainly cannot be predicted if it will be available before schools reopen next year.

Coming to healthy adults and teens above the age of 16 and less than 50, the test results in all leading vaccine candidates – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sputnik and even Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila in India – have shown promising results in clinical trials. However, this age group will get COVID-19 vaccination only until people in all other vulnerable age groups and categories get inoculated.

As a result, it is advised to keep your face masks on and a sanitizer in your bag because the road to vaccination will be a long one.

