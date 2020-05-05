New Delhi: After being locked down for nearly two months, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it is time now for him and all in the US to go back to work. Also Read - White House Blocks Fauci From Testifying Before Congress on Trump Administration's Coronavirus Response

“If we had done things in a different way, we would have lost much more lives, much more than 2 million people. We did it the right way, we did everything right but now it’s time to go back to work,” Trump said in Washington DC. Also Read - 'Glad to See Him Back And Well,' Trump Tweets as Kim Jong-Un Makes 1st Public Appearance in 20 Days

He said this ahead of his scheduled visit to Arizona check a Honeywell facility that makes N95 masks. The trip also means a small army of advisers, logistical experts and security staff a coterie of hundreds that includes personnel from the White House, Defense Department, Secret Service. Also Read - Trump Confident That Coronavirus Originated From Wuhan Lab, Threatens China With Fresh Tarrifs

In addition to the trip to Honeywell, Trump says he will also travel soon to Ohio, New York in June for the US Military Academy graduation, and to South Dakota in July for a holiday fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

The development comes as Trump increased his projection for the total US death toll to as many as 100,000 up by as much as 40,000 from what he had suggested just a few weeks ago.

“Look, we’re going to lose anywhere from 75,000, 80,000 to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing. We shouldn’t lose one person out of this. This should have been stopped in China,” Trup had said.

Though the administration’s handling of the pandemic, particularly its ability to conduct widespread testing, has come under fierce scrutiny, the president tried to shift the blame to China and said the US was ready to begin reopening.