New Delhi: Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, one of the creators of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech has claimed that normal life will only be back by the winters of 2021. In an interview, BioNTech chief Ugur Sahin asserted that any Covid vaccine will take time to show its effect and will not immediately reduce the number of infections.

"I'm very confident that transmission between people will be reduced by such a highly effective vaccine – maybe not 90 per cent but maybe 50 per cent – but we should not forget that even that could result in a dramatic reduction of the pandemic spread", he stated.

The BioNTech chief also claimed the infection rate will go down in the summer and this winter would still be hard.

Notably, the German company is developing a coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with US pharma giant Pfizer. The vaccine candidate has proved to prevent over 90 per cent people from getting Covid-19, as per preliminary reports. The Pfizer-BioNTech is one of the 11 vaccines in their final tests.

When asked about the delivery of vaccine, Sahin said that as everything continued to go well, the vaccine would begin to be delivered at the “end of this year, beginning of next year”.