New Delhi: Training the gun on the World Health Organization and its role in the wake of the global pandemic, US President Donald Trump has termed the organization "literally a pipe organ for China" and said the United States will soon come out with its recommendations on the global body, followed by one on Beijing.

“They misled us,” he said of the WHO on the coronavirus outbreak. “We will have a recommendation pretty soon but we are not happy with the World Health Organization,” Trump told reporters at his Oval Office of the White House. Also Read - Coronavirus Hotspots in India Reduce From 170 to 129 in a Fortnight

The United States has already launched a probe and on being asked what information is likely to come up in this probe, Trump said, “It is coming in and I am getting pieces already and we are not happy about it and we are by far the largest contributor to WHO,…and they misled us. I don’t know. They must have known more than they knew because they came after what other people knew that weren’t even involved,” Trump said. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: Indians to Benefit From Free Visa Extension in UK

“We knew things that they didn’t know and either they didn’t know it or they didn’t tell us or you know right now they are literally a pipe organ for China. That is the way I view it, he said.

“You talk about stopping the spread or stopping the embers that could have been stopped there. And then why did China allow planes to fly out but not into China,” he said.

“They allow planes to come out and planes are coming out of Wuhan and they’re coming out — they are going all over the world. They are going to Italy very, very big time to Italy but they are going all over the world but they are not going into China,” he said.

As such, Trump said his Administration is “coming up with a very distinct recommendation”. There is nothing positive about what happened in China having to do with this subject, he said reiterating that China could have stopped the virus at the source.

“They didn’t have to let airplanes fly out and loads of people come out and we are lucky,” he said.

Trump had banned flights from China in the last week of January.

(With PTI Inputs)