New Delhi: Amid a raging debate over the role of the World Health Organisation in containing the outbreak of the pandemic across the world, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the lifting of restrictions doesn’t mean an end of the virus. “Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,” he said. Also Read - Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Total Cases Rise to 10072, Death Toll at 209

The easing of curbs won’t stop the virus. Stopping the virus needs concerted and continued effort from the government and the community, the WHO Chief said. Also Read - WHO, Wuhan Institute Data on Coronavirus Hacked, Thousands of Passwords Leaked

The organisation came under fire after US President Donald Trump accused it of working in collusion with China for which it allegedly failed to warn the countries at the right time. The United States has also temporarily frozen its fun to the Geneva body. Hoping that the decision will be reconsidered, the WHO chief said that the US should believe in WHO — for the US to stay safe amid the pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases Cross 20,000-Mark; Centre Approves Ordinance to Punish Those Attacking Health Workers | Top Developments