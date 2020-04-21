New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 7 lakh mark and death toll rose to over 42,000, President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the country will temporarily suspend immigration owing to the pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus: 1,433 Casualties in United States on Monday, Death Toll Spikes to 42,604

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”, tweeted the US president.

However, details of the Trump’s executive order were not immediately known. He also did not indicate when he will sign such an order. Last month, the United States had suspended all routine visa services around the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, the country has experienced a record layoff. As off last week, a record number of 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits. Trump has already closed the Northern and Southern border that attracts a large number of illegal immigrants. Travel restrictions and closing of consulate services in many countries including India are already having an impact on issuing of new H-1B visas, which is more popular among Indian IT professionals.

The country has recorded 1,433 casualties in the last 24 hours, Baltimore’s John Hopkins University showed. Besides, the US currently has the highest number of confirmed cases and fatalities at 7,95,960 and 42,604 respectively.