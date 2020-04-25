New Delhi: Daily death toll in the United States due to the deadly novel coronavirus fell drastically as the country recorded 1,258 casualties on Friday, its lowest 24-hour death toll, after nearly three weeks. Also Read - Can Americans go Outside in The Sun to Kill Covid-19, Trump Asks After US Health Department Cites Study

This, however, made it the first country to record over 50,000 deaths due to COVID-19, with its current death toll standing at 51,017, according to a tracker maintained by the Baltimore, Maryland-based John Hopkins University.

On Thursday, a record-breaking 3,176 casualties had taken place in the US, taking its death toll to 49,759, which, after the number of deaths on Friday, stands at its current mark.

The US is, by far, the worst COVID-19 affected country, having the highest number of cases (over 8.75 lakh), as well as the highest death toll in the world.

Italy has the second-highest death toll and the third-highest number of cases, while Spain follows the US in casualties and has the third-highest number of cases.

France, meanwhile, has the fourth-highest number of cases, as well as death toll.

Meanwhile, with fatalities in the United States crossing the 50,000-mark, a tally maintained by news agency Reuters showed that the number of casualties in the country have doubled in just 10 days.