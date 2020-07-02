Islamabad: The coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached 2,13,470 with the detection of 4,133 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Bangladesh Extends Restriction Measures Till August 3

As many as 1,00,802 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, making it almost half of the total cases in the country, it said.

The viral infection has claimed 91 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,395. Another 2,741 patients are in critical condition, the ministry said.

Sindh recorded the maximum number of 84,640 cases, followed by 76,262 in Punjab, 26,598 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 12,912 in Islamabad, 10,476 in Balochistan, 1,489 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,093 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The health authorities have so far conducted 1,305,510 tests, including 22,418 overnight, to detect the viral infection.