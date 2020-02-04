New Delhi: With 64 new fatalities, the death toll due to deadly coronavirus has mounted to 425 in China on Tuesday. Moreover, the Chinese government has informed that 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the fast spreading novel virus.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases across the globe has overtaken that of the similar Sars epidemic, which spread to more than 24 countries in 2003, prompting various countries to impose travel restrictions to a varying degree.

The other countries were confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported are Japan (20), Thailand (19), Singapore (18), South Korea (15), Hong Kong (15), Australia (12), Taiwan (11), Malaysia (eight), the US (eight), Germany (eight), Macao (eight), Vietnam (seven), France (six), UAE (five), India (three), Canada (two), Italy (two), the UK (two), Philippines (two), Russia (two), Cambodia (one), Finland (one), Nepal (one), Sri Lanka (one), Spain (one) and Sweden (one).

Earlier on Monday, the third coronavirus case was reported in India, with another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday testing positive for the infection. Following this, the Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan declared the epidemic a ‘state disaster’.

Meanwhile, a WHO-led international team of experts is expected to visit China this week to investigate the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to an international news agency, a senior US health official stated that American medical experts could also take part in the WHO-led techical mission, but it is not confirmed yet.