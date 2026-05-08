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Could Putin be assassinated? Russian Presidents security greatly enhanced, many other measures put in place

Could Putin be assassinated? Russian President’s security greatly enhanced, many other measures put in place

The report states that Russian security officials have drastically reduced the number of places which were frequented by Putin.

(File image)

New Delhi: According to a report of a European intelligence agency, the Kremlin has greatly increased the personal security of President Vladimir Putin. This has happened when many top officers of the Russian army have been killed recently, and there is a fear of a coup d’état in the country. According to CNN’s report, due to this fear, Russian security agencies have also installed surveillance systems in the homes of Putin’s close employees.

The report states that cooks, bodyguards and photographers working with the President have also been banned from travelling by public transport. People coming to meet the Kremlin chief must be double-checked, and those working close to him can only use phones that do not have internet access.

Fear in Russia’s Security Agencies After Killing Of Top General

According to the report, some of these steps were taken in recent months after the assassination of a top general in December, which caused controversy among the top officials of Russia’s security system. These steps point to growing uneasiness within the Kremlin, as it is facing increasing problems both at home and abroad. These include the economic crisis, growing signs of discontent and defeats in the battlefields of Ukraine.

What Could Happen To Putin?

The report states that Russian security officials have drastically reduced the number of places which were frequented by Putin. He and his family have stopped visiting their usual residences in the Moscow Region and Valdai. Valdai is a secluded summer estate of the president located between St. Petersburg and the capital, Moscow. It is being said that a coup d’état is being plotted in Russia, and there is also a fear of Putin’s assassination.

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