Counseling Cases Rise In America As Suicide Rate Goes Up

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, 8 lakh people commit suicide every year in the world.

Counseling at right time can save lives.

Counseling Cases In America: The incidence of suicide has increased exponentially in America, by 37% from 2000 to 2021. At the same time, counseling camps have increased to overcome the grief and shock of losing loved ones. The number of people coming here has increased by 50%. This shows that a large number of people are going through the trauma of losing their loved ones. Most of these are children, who are deeply traumatized by the loss of their mother, father, or a relative.

Counseling is needed for such people and children to get them out of their misery. Years ago in America, some volunteers started to run special camps called Comfort Zone Camps to help the depressed while separate camps are also being organized. They are being called Suicide Bereavement Camps. Lynn Hughes, who runs such a camp in rural New Jersey, organized a three-day camp that saw the participation of 72 people including children, teenagers, and youth.

50 thousand suicides in 2021

Lynn Hughes founded Comfort Zone Camp 20 years ago where attendance is set to increase nearly 50% from 2022 to 2023. In 2021, about 50,000 people committed suicide in America. Judi’s House estimates that more than 45 million American children lose a parent to suicide by the age of 18.

One suicide every 40 seconds in the world

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, 8 lakh people commit suicide every year in the world. That is, one person is committing suicide every 40 seconds.

Suicidal thoughts in 30% of teenage girls

Research shows that by 2021, more than 40% of high school students will say they feel sad or hopeless. 30% of teen girls and 14% of teen boys had seriously considered suicide. According to the data, 13% of teen girls and 7% of teen boys had attempted suicide.

Counseling at right time can save lives

In 2014, America’s John Hopkins University conducted psychosocial counseling for a group of suicide attempters. In the first year of counseling, the suicide rate among these people decreased by 27 percent. Even after 5 years, there was a 26 percent reduction in suicides among those who attended counseling. Even after 10 years, the positive effects of counseling were visible in the people.

