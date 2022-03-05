Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: As the escalating war in Ukraine continued for the 10th day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said any country trying to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine would be parties to conflict. “Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in an armed conflict by that country,” the Russian leader said.Also Read - Amid War, Russians Look For Imported Goods as Retail Firms Shut Business Over Ukraine Invasion

Putin added that imposing a no-fly zone would have "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world".

Putin also dismissed rumours that Russia is planning to declare martial law with his country's military incursion in Ukraine in its second week. The Kremlin, on the other hand, said it is not planning to institute martial law in Russia as rumours have spread that the government is preparing for a clampdown tied to its invasion of Ukraine.

“Martial law should only be introduced in cases where there is external aggression … we are not experiencing that at the moment and I hope we won’t,” Putin said during a televised meeting with employees of Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot.

