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Countries who need Hormuz oil must take the lead: Trump during White House address

‘Countries who need Hormuz oil must take the lead’: Trump during White House address

US President Donald Trump has made a big statement regarding Strait of Hormuz while addressing the nation. Read what he said.

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US President Donald Trump has delivered his first major national address since the commencement of hostilities in late February, praising the American military for a “decisive” blow against the Iranian regime. The US President claimed that the core objective of the campaign was nearing completion. During his address, Trump talked about the US and Venezuela’s oil production, claiming that the United States is self-sufficient in energy and does not rely on foreign oil supplies.

What did Donald Trump say about countries relying on Hormuz oil?

Referring to the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said countries dependent on Middle Eastern oil should now take responsibility for securing the crucial shipping route. During the address, Trump said,” To those countries that can’t get fuel, many of which refuse to get involved in the decapitation of Iran… build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait and just take it. Protect it.”

In his televised address to the nation on Wednesday night (local time), Trump said recent increases in gasoline prices were “entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers and neighbouring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict.”

He warned that Iran’s actions had heightened risks to global energy flows and reinforced Washington’s position on Tehran. “This is yet more proof that Iran can never be trusted with nuclear weapons,” he said.

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What message did Trump send to countries facing fuel shortages?

Trump made clear that the United States would not bear the burden of securing maritime routes alone. Referring to countries reliant on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, he said, “they must take care of that passage… they must grab it and cherish it.”

He said several countries dependent on the route had stayed out of the conflict and should now act. “To those countries that can’t get fuel… many of which refuse to get involved… we had to do it ourselves,” he said. Trump offered a blunt prescription. “Number one, buy oil from the United States of America… and number two, build up some delayed courage… go to the Strait and just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves.”

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He said disruptions would be temporary and tied to the conflict’s trajectory. “When this conflict is over, the strait will open up naturally,” he said, adding that Iran would need to resume oil exports to rebuild its economy.

#WATCH | Addressing the nation, US President Donald Trump says, “The countries that can’t get fuel, many of which refuse to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, we had to do it ourselves. I have a suggestion. Number one, buy oil from the United States of America. We have… pic.twitter.com/UJM05uLyhB — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2026

Addressing the nation, US President Donald Trump stated, “The countries that can’t get fuel, many of which refuse to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, we had to do it ourselves. I have a suggestion. Number one, buy oil from the United States of America. We have plenty… number two, build up some delayed courage. Should have done it before. Should have done it with us, as we asked. Go to the Strait and just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves. Iran has been essentially decimated.”

(With agencies’ inputs)

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