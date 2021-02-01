New Delhi: When today morning, Military forces marched on the roads of Yangon, arrested several key leaders including the entire political leadership of the country and stopped all the communication channels, world was in shock. This coup in Myanmar was not an unexpected one and several signs were available in the global arena. There have been differences between the political leadership and military leaders ever since the establishment of democracy in our eastern neighbour which would have not resolved so soon. Also Read - State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar For 1 Year After Aung San Suu Kyi Detained in Early-morning Raid

Military dictatorship took place in Myanmar in 1962 when General Ne Win broke all the institutions and established a military controlled government till 2010. This was not the end of it. When the constitution of the country was re-written in 2008, it was the Myanmar Army which drafted it and got it validated through a referendum. This referendum was criticised at all levels as the process was not fair. At most of the places, Army officials who were conducting referendum marked the ballots themselves painting a picture in front of the world that this constitution is whole heartedly accepted by the population of Myanmar whereas the things were the other way round. The new constitution automatically gave 25% seats of parliament to military establishing their role in selecting the leader. Not only this, it gave immense powers to the military including total control over Defence, Interior and Border Ministries with no accountability to any of the democratic governments. The constitution gave massive powers to the military. It includes the conducting of election and supervising the performance of the government too. Also Read - Wildlife Smuggling of Exotic Species From Myanmar Seized in Assam by Forest Officials

The suppression of democratic voices started even in 1990 during the Parliamentary elections when “National League of Democracy”- the party of Aung San Suu Kyi was not allowed to form the government even after winning 392 out of 492 seats. Most of the leaders were arrested or put under house arrest. Aung San Suu Kyi had always been a matter of discomfort for Myanmar Military and hence when it came to conduct elections in 2010 after the so called acceptance of new constitution, majority of its leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi herself were barred to contest elections due to which their party “National League for Democracy” boycotted the elections. Military Junta had a golden chance and they ensured the victory of “Union Solidarity and Victory Party”. This was the party sponsored by Military Junta and was headed by an ex General of Myanmar Army named “General Then Shein” who later became the president of the country too. Like the referendum, these elections were criticised too. Even United Nations Secretary General Mr Ban Ki Moon issued an official statement raising concern about the fairness of the elections. Also Read - Over 100 Workers Killed in Landslide at Myanmar's Largest Jade Mine

So, when in 2015, Myanmar conducted General Elections- Aung San Suu Kyi’s party participated and won with a landslide margin. They formed the government despite of the fact that she herself was barred from contesting. The five-year period from 2015 to 2020 was a golden period when Myanmar took a leap in terms of international relations and started moving towards prosperity. Despite of the turbulences between Government and the military as per the power sharing arrangement given in the 2008 constitution, Aung San Suu Kyi somehow managed to run the country and gain sympathy of the international powers too. This affected the powers of Burmese Military too which was not acceptable to Military generals and they started looking for a chance to throw Aung San Suu Kyi out of the power. They got a golden chance in November 2020 when General Elections were conducted again. Ever since Military drafted the constitution of Myanmar in 2008 which was approved by a so-called referendum in the country, Military always had a bigger stake in the country’s politics.

Soon after the November 2020 elections when Aung San Suu Kyi’s party was elected with a majority once again, Military started raising its voice about the fairness of the elections and complained of rigging. Despite of the fact that they did not present any sustainable proofs against the elections, the voices were strong.

“National League for Democracy” won 83% seats however military complained of minor issues like duplication of voter lists which could not have contributed to such huge victory but there is another reason too. The military backed and lead by Ex Generals of Army “Union Solidarity and Victory Party” got a humiliating defeat winning only 33 out of 476 seats in the parliament. This was a factor which antagonised the military junta most.

As per Myanmar Constitution, The Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Army is the ultimate military authority. Who can override even the President. He can nominate military candidates for 25% of the seats in Parliament and manages three important ministries. But one thing is interesting, the Constitution allows the Military Chief that he has “the right to take over and exercise State sovereign power” in case of an emergency or any event where he thinks that the democratically elected government is not performing well. There are laws that give Military immense powers without getting prosecuted. This was the reason, that even the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi could not do anything against the military for their past crimes, including the house arrest of Suu Kyi and the junta’s disavowal of the 1990 elections that would have effectively routed the generals from power.

As the current events are developing, nothing can be predicted about the events of future. Even of Military Junta agrees for another election under the international supervision, it will leave large room for military once again due to provisions in its constitution which may lead to another coup.

(Major Amit Bansal is is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger and poet.)

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.