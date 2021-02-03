Yangon: Ousting Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in Myanmar was “inevitable”, the country’s army chief General Min Aung Hlaing said Tuesday, a day after the Myanmar military pulled off a well-choreographed coup and detained their civilian leader who finds herself right back where she was just over a decade ago under house arrest. Also Read - Breaking News January 27, 2021: CAA Rules Likely by July This Year, No Plans For Nationwide NRC Yet | Live Updates

"This way was inevitable for the country and that's why we had to choose it," General Hlaing said, according to the military's official Facebook page.

Suu Kyi's standoff with the military comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community by cosying up to the country's generals while in power. Leaders in the West are denouncing her detention, of course, but they no longer view the Nobel laureate as a paragon of democratic leadership.

Her party, the National League for Democracy, won last November’s elections by a landslide, catching the generals by surprise. They immediately cried foul over voter fraud, an allegation the country’s election commission has dismissed and proved Monday who really controls the country, detaining Suu Kyi and other top leaders under the cover of darkness, just hours before a new session of Parliament was set to convene.

Notably, the return to civilian rule in 2015 enabled Myanmar to re-engage with countries and businesses across the globe and move beyond relying on others in the region that do not respect human rights and democratic institutions. “The military’s actions over the last week, and frankly prior to that, have put that progress at grave risk. A very small circle of Burma’s military leaders have chosen their own interests over the will and well-being of the people,” a State Department official said.

Not only that, but Rohingya refugees from Myanmar living in camps in Bangladesh said it makes them more fearful to return after the coup.

Monday’s coup was a dramatic backslide for Myanmar, which was emerging from decades of strict military rule and international isolation that began in 1962.