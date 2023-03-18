Home

Court Cancels Arrest Warrants Against Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The decision was made after the former Prime Minister marked his attendance outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where he was supposed to be indicted in the case, Express Tribune reported.

Warrants against Imran Khan cancelled after day-long chaos (File photo)

Arrest Warrant Against Imran Khan Cancelled: In a huge relief to Imran Khan, Islamabad’s Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on Saturday cancelled the arrest warrants issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief in the Toshakhana case. The decision was made after the former Prime Minister marked his attendance outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where he was supposed to be indicted in the case, Express Tribune reported.

Police Break Into Imran Khan’s Mansion, AK-47 Assault Rifles, Petrol Bombs Recovered

Pakistan police on Saturday evening broke into Imran Khan’s Lahore mansion and recovered assault rifles and ammunition while detaining over 60 PTI workers accused of resorting to hostilities to obstruct the law, media reports said. Pakistan Punjab’s Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar, while interacting with media said, an AK-47 assault rifle and a large number of bullets were recovered. The move comes when Khan made his way to attend the Toshakhana case hearing in Islamabad. The police operation was launched at Imran Khan’s residence this morning to clear the area of camps established by the party, Geo News reported.

(With IANS inputs)

