New Delhi: In a big relief for Indian tourists and students who are fully vaccinated with Covaxin, the UK has approved India and China's COVID-19 vaccine for travel into the country, said a notice issued by the Department for Transport and Department of Health and Social Care on Monday.

India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin – and China's Sinovac vaccine have both joined the list that the UK uses to grant entry with proof of full vaccination. Including Covaxin, all seven COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will now be recognized by the UK.

Now, thousands of travellers from India who are vaccinated with both doses of Covaxin will not have to self-isolate after arriving in Britain. The UK's decision to clear Covaxin comes after Australia last month expanded the number of COVID vaccines it recognizes and also the US, which said it would accept all WHO-approved vaccines when it opened its borders to foreign travelers this month.