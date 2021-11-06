New Delhi: Ocugen, Bharat Biotech’s US partner has sought the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Covaxin to be administered in children aged two to 18 years. “We are pleased to announce our EUA filing to the US-FDA through our partners- Ocugen,” Bharat Biotech’s clinical lead for Covid-19 vaccines, Dr Raches Ella tweeted.Also Read - Covaxin Approval For Kids, Pregnant Women: Here's What WHO Chief Scientist Said

Ocugen also confirmed that it has submitted a request in this regard. “The submission is based on results of a Phase 2/3 pediatric clinical trial conducted by Bharat Biotech in India with 526 children two-18 years of age, which bridged immunogenicity data to a large, Phase 3 safety and efficacy clinical trial in nearly 25,800 adults in India,”the pharmaceutical company said in a statement. Also Read - People Vaccinated With Covaxin Can Now Enter US From November 8

About the Data to Support the EUA

A Phase 2/3, open-label, multicentre study was conducted in India from May 2021 to July 2021, to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity, of the whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in healthy volunteers in the above-mentioned age group ( two-18 years). Also Read - WHO EUL Approval Opens Up Covaxin For Worldwide Use: ICMR DG

Covaxin was evaluated in three age groups: two-six years, six-12 years and 12-18 years. All participants received two doses of the whole virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccine 28 days apart, added the statement from Ocugen. The neutralising antibody responses against wild-type strain in the paediatric age group of two-18 years were equivalent to those seen in adults, aged 18 and above, in Bharat Biotech’s large Phase 3 efficacy and safety trial.

Among the 526 study subjects in the pediatric clinical trial, no serious adverse effects, such as deaths, hospitalisations, myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia or anaphylactic reactions were reported in the study, the statement added.

We’ve filed an EUA application with the @US_FDA to seek emergency use authorization of our investigational #COVID-19 vaccine candidate for children ages 2-18 in the US. It is being administered under emergency use authorization in 17 countries. Learn more: https://t.co/DjM7ORsppc pic.twitter.com/DOMKQ2P2YH — Ocugen (@Ocugen) November 5, 2021

About Covaxin

Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV). Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine that uses the same Vero Cell manufacturing platform as other childhood vaccines, including the inactivated polio vaccine.

With more than 100 million doses having been administered to adults, Covaxin is currently authorized under emergency use in 17 countries, and applications for emergency use authorization are pending in more than 60 other countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently added Covaxin to its list of vaccines authorized for emergency use.