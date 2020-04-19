New Delhi: Refuting reports which claimed that coronavirus pandemic originated from Chinese virology laboratory, its director Yuan Zhiming, in a first media interview stated that since the Institute of Virology and the P4 lab is in Wuhan “people can’t help but make associations”. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on Her Family Being Stuck in Italy: Can't See Them For a Year

Dismissing the charges further, Yuan noted that the virus cannot be man-made and there is no evidence to prove that COVID-19 is artificial.

"There is no way that virus came from us. We have a strict regulatory regimen. We have code of conduct for research so we are confident of that," Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) director told the state-run CGTN TV channel.

Notably, Wuhan Institute of Virology and Huanan Seafood Market came under scanner for allegedly being the source of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than 1.5 lakh lives globally.

Referring to US allegations, Yuan said it is unfortunate that some people are “deliberately misleading” people without having any “evidence or knowledge”.

“This is entirely based on speculation. Part of the purpose is to confuse people and interfere with our anti-epidemic and scientific activities. They may have achieved their goal in some way but as a scientist and science and technology manager, I know it is impossible,” he stated.

Notably, US President Donald Trump had yesterday lambasted China and said that his administration was looking into reports that the novel coronavirus “escaped” from a Wuhan laboratory before it spread to the world. “We’re looking at it, a lot of people are looking at it. It seems to make sense,” Trump told the media when asked if there was an investigation into whether the coronavirus disease escaped from a lab in China’s COVID-19 ground-zero city of Wuhan.

(With agency inputs)