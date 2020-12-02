The UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve the vaccine against COVID-19, paving the way for mass vaccinations against the deadly novel coronavirus from as early as next week. While addressing the media, the British regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) chief Dr June Raine said that the vaccine has only been approved because all strict tests have been done and complied with. Also Read - Thousands of People Dance at Engagement of Ex-BJP Minister’s Granddaughter in Gujarat, Video Goes Viral

"This vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," UK's medicine regulator MHRA chief Dr June Raine said.

"Safety of the vaccine has been scrutinized independently by our Commission on Human Medicines & no stone has been left unturned so absolute confidence in safety, effectiveness & quality of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," she further added.

The UK government had earlier said that the approval follows a “rigorous” analysis of the data, conducted at a faster pace but without any compromise on standards. “I am thrilled. Help is on its way…we can see the dawn. Let’s redouble our efforts to follow the lockdown rules,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “It’s been a very tough 2020 but 2021 will be brighter,” he said.

Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of UK’s Commission on Human Medicine Expert Working Group said, “Data show that this vaccine was 95% effective. The safety of the vaccine is similar to other vaccines. Most of the side effects are very mild and usually last for a day or so.”

The government has formally accepted the recommendation from the MHRA, which means the two-dose vaccine can be injected into arms of high-risk categories within days. Around 10 million doses should be available soon, with the first 800,000 arriving in the UK in the coming days

The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week. The NHS (National Health Service) has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination, said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) will now publish its final advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

NHS Chief Executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said the health service was preparing for “the largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history”. Around 50 hospitals are on standby and vaccination centres in venues such as conference centres are being set up now, with military personnel being deployed to assist with the logistics.

The joint vaccine, produced by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, had recently claimed trials suggested it works well in people of all ages, races and ethnicities. The UK government had asked the MHRA to look into the data to clear it for use if it meets “robust” standards of quality, safety and effectiveness.

The UK is expected to receive a total of 40 million doses by the end of 2021, enough to vaccinate up to a third of the population, with the majority of doses anticipated in the first half of next year.

The Pfizer/BionTech formula is an mRNA vaccine that uses a tiny fragment of genetic code from the pandemic virus to teach the body how to fight COVID-19 and build immunity. An mRNA vaccine has never been approved for use in humans before, with people only receiving them in clinical trials so far.

The UK government had stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine will only be authorised for supply by the UK’s independent regulator if it meets strict standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness, and if they are satisfied the vaccine can be consistently manufactured. Experts reiterated that the MHRA approval means the vaccine is safe for human use.

The MHRA is the UK’s independent regulator, hailed as a globally recognised institution for requiring the highest standards for quality, safety and effectiveness. The vaccine is being manufactured in BioNTech’s German sites, as well as Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium.

The vaccine must be stored at around -70C and will be transported in special boxes, packed in dry ice. Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.

The UK government has said it remains confident that the cold supply chain needed to distribute the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will not cause any problems or delays. When the vaccine is stored in a fridge, it has an effective life of up to five days at temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees, which will allow it to be easily stored at distribution centres.