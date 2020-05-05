New Delhi: The ultimate measure of success in fighting coronavirus will not be how fast the tools are developed but how equally they can be distributed, said World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai Till May 17; India's Count Stands at 42,836, Death Toll Nears 1,400

Addressing the opening of the European Union (EU) COVID-19 online pledging conference, the WHO chief said, “This is an opportunity not only to defeat a common enemy, but to forge a common future, a future in which all people enjoy the right to the highest attainable standard of health.” Also Read - West Bengal Admits to Faults in Coronavirus Data, Still Refuses to Include 72 Deaths in Report

While praising the efforts of global leaders who had managed to raise funds for the organisation, he said that it was a “powerful show of global solidarity”. However, he added that in this way, it will be unacceptable that some people in the world are protected while others remain exposed to the virus. Also Read - Lockdown 3.0: Relaxation May Bring Disastrous Results For India in Its Fight Against COVID-19 - Here's How

Noting the health crisis the world has been facing, Tedros said, “We are better positioned than any humans in history to confront it.”

Nearly 7.4 billion euros (USD 8.1 billion) have been raised by countries around the world for the funding of the WHO after the United States stopped its fund flow to the global health administrator.

Ten days ago, the WHO and the European Commission co-hosted the launch of a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, and Monday’s pledging event is a follow-up to this effort.