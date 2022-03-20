New Delhi: With many countries across the world, mostly South East Asian ones, witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has warned its citizens to not let their guard down and continue with COVID-appropriate behaviour. China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea record a sudden surge in coronavirus infections as Delta and Omicron variants continue to dominate a fresh wave in Asia. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also sent out a warning this week, with several nations across reporting a sudden spike in COVID cases yet again.Also Read - Maharashtra Records Below 100 COVID-19 Cases First Time Since Beginning of Pandemic

Meanwhile, cases of Omicron BA.2, a COVID-19 subvariant, are also rising across the European Union (EU) as member nations were lifting restrictions, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. “While many EU countries are lifting restrictions, we notice that the infection rates are increasing again in some member states, partly because of the circulation of Omicron BA2, which seems to be more transmissible than other variants,” Xinhua news agency quoted Marco Cavalieri, head of the EMA’s strategy on biological health threats and vaccines, as saying. Also Read - Tejas Express Resumes Its Services For 5 Days a Week Between Mumbai-Ahmedabad

Here are 5 Asian countries to record steep rise in COVID-19 cases this week:

China

As new Covid-19 cases continue to rebound in several countries, China is facing mounting pressure to guard against imported infections amid a recent surge in cases throughout the country. “On the whole, the local epidemic situation in China is still in the development stage, and many provinces and regions are fighting against the Omicron epidemic in multiple cities at the same time,” a Chinese official was quoted as saying by state media outlet Global Times. Also Read - Supreme Court to Resume Physical Hearings on THESE Days From Next Week as COVID Cases Decline

Singapore

Singapore reported 10,244 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,007,158. A total of 1,130 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 27 cases in intensive care units. Three deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,194, the ministry added.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong reported a single-day spike of 16,597 cases on Saturday, down from more than 20,000 a day earlier, as per Reuters report. The Hong Kong administration is struggling to manage the pandemic with some fearing the government’s failure to get the virus under control has accelerated Beijing’s creeping authority over the semi-autonomous territory, news agency ANI reported.

South Korea

South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases fell below 400,000 on Saturday, but concerns linger over the highly transmissible Omicron variant amid the government’s move to shift away from rigorous social distancing. The country reported 381,454 new Covid-19 infections, including 63 from overseas, raising the total caseload to 9,038,938, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The latest tally is a sharp drop from the all-time high of 621,328 on Thursday, though the sudden spike in cases reflected some 70,000 cases omitted from the previous day’s tally. The death toll from COVID-19 came to 12,101, up 319 from Friday. The fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.

Myanmar

Myanmar has confirmed 31 cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-lineage, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday. The BA.2 sub-lineage was found in 31 Covid-19 positive patients who were tested on March 15, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying. Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the Southeast Asian country has reported 608,384 confirmed cases with 19,420 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)