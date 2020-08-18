New Delhi: Coronavirus pandemic is getting worse in the US as officials at universities around the country are struggling to handle the new COVID-19 clusters. Earlier on Sunday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill had announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases in a dorm (where students live, often with roommates) Also Read - 'Need You Hale And Hearty': Shashi Tharoor, Others Wish Speedy Recovery to COVID-19 Positive Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

At Oklahoma State in Stillwater, where a widely circulated video over the weekend showed maskless students packed into a nightclub, officials confirmed 23 coronavirus cases at an off-campus sorority house. The university has placed the students living there in isolation and prohibited them from leaving.

With 5.4 million cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The death toll from the disease in the country rose to 170,019.

The state of New York recorded the most deaths across the country, with 32,840 fatalities, followed by New Jersey with 15,912 deaths. California and Texas both reported more than 10,000 deaths. States with more than 7,000 fatalities also include Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.5 million, while the deaths were inching closer to 774,000.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,589,682), and is followed by Russia (920,719), South Africa (587,345), Peru (525,803), Mexico (522,162), Colombia (468,332), Chile (385,946), Iran (343,203), Spain (342,813), the UK (320,343), Saudi Arabia (298,542), Argentina (294,569), Pakistan (288,717), Bangladesh (276,549), Italy (253,915), France (252,965), Turkey (249,309), Germany (225,007), Iraq (176,931), Philippines (161,253), Indonesia (139,549), Canada (124,004), Qatar (115,080), Kazakhstan (103,033), Ecuador (101,542) and Bolivia (100,344), the CSSE figures showed.

