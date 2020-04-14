New Delhi: As countries across the world are reeling from the devastating effects of coronavirus, enacting lockdowns are the only viable solutions to combat the spread of Covid-19. With no respite from the deadly virus, India on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3, to further stem the spread of the pandemic. Also Read - Lockdown Extended: Indian Railways Suspends Train Services Till May 3

Notably, apart from India, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, and the UK are the countries that have implemented the world’s largest and most restrictive mass quarantines. Experts suggest that the nations that acted fastest will be able to return to freedoms to the earliest, while those that waited longest, could face months of uncertainty. Also Read - Why Did PM Modi Extend Lockdown Till May 3 And Not April 30?

Here’s how other countries are faring vis-a-vis lockdown:

United Kingdom

The UK which went into full coronavirus lockdown on March 23– almost the same time as India–is all set for a lockdown extension.

”Brits should brace for an extension to the coronavirus lockdown, with no easing expected this week”, Dominic Raab confirmed.

Raab said that the lockdown measures will “have to stay in place until we’ve got the evidence that clearly shows we’ve moved beyond the peak” when he was asked whether an extension was on the cards.

Colombia

Both India and Colombia enforced lockdowns on the same date i.e March 24. However, the quarantine which was expected to last 19 days, was extended to April 27 on April 6, especially in the face of a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

France

Owing to increase in new coronavirus deaths, President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended France’s lockdown until May 11 but vowed that there would be enough masks and tests by then to start lifting some restrictions.

South Africa

South Africa went into a 21-day lockdown on March 26, two days after India’s lockdown was announced. However, on April 9, the lockdown was extended through the end of April.

“While this measure will have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

New Zealand

New Zealand went into a month-long national lockdown on March 25 and the lockdown will only be partially eased on April 25 if case trends slow.

Germany

On March 20, Germany announced a shut down of shops, churches, sports facilities, bars, and clubs in 16 states. Later, Chancellor Angela Merkel extended the lockdown to April 19.