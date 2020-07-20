New Delhi: Good news for the world, the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University has shown promising results and produced an immune response in part one of the two-phase clinical trials, a data was released on Monday. Also Read - Working Mothers Struggle The Most During COVID-19 Pandemic, Here is How to Remain Sane During This Tough Time

The Phase I was conducted on healthy volunteers. It has not prompted any serious side effects on them and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, trial results published in The Lancet medical journal read.

"The phase 1/2 Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial is now published. The vaccine is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Congratulations to Pedro Folegatti and colleagues. These results are extremely encouraging," tweeted Richard Horton, editor-in-chief at The Lancet.

The phase 1/2 Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial is now published. The vaccine is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Congratulations to Pedro Folegatti and colleagues. These results are extremely encouraging. https://t.co/oQp2eoZYIg — richard horton (@richardhorton1) July 20, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Horton had left Twitter users curious and confused with his cryptic tweet that simply read: “Tomorrow. Vaccines. Just saying.”

Horton also congratulated another COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Chinese scientists that showed positive response in the initial stages of clinical human trials.

“Here is a second COVID-19 vaccine trial, led by Chinese scientists. This recombinant adenovirus type-5 vaccine induces a rapid humoral and cellular immune response within 14 days. No serious adverse reactions. Again, congratulations to Feng-Cai Zhu et al,” he said.

At least 140 vaccine candidates across the world are testing out their drugs against the deadly infection and 23 of them have already entered the clinical trials stage, including two from India. However, the vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is believed to be in the most advanced stage as of now.